As they ready for a matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers (3-8), the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17 at Moda Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Lakers are coming off of a 125-110 loss to the Kings in their last outing on Wednesday. The Lakers got a team-high 28 points from D'Angelo Russell in the loss.

Lakers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5 1.3 3.3 Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Knee Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Anfernee Simons: Out (Thumb), Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Scoot Henderson: Out (Ankle), Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable (Hamstring)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA

ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.