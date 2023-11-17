Lakers vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (3-8) are underdogs (+7.5) as they try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Moda Center. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA. The over/under in the matchup is 222.5.
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-7.5
|222.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles' 12 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 222.5 points seven times.
- Los Angeles' games this year have an average total of 228.8, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Lakers' ATS record is 4-8-0 this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has been favored eight times and won five of those games.
- Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -300 or more once this season and won that game.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Lakers.
Lakers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|7
|58.3%
|112.8
|217.5
|115.9
|227.6
|226.2
|Trail Blazers
|5
|45.5%
|104.7
|217.5
|111.7
|227.6
|220.3
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles has covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as away games (33.3%). It has covered two times in six games at home and two times in six games when playing on the road.
- The Lakers put up 112.8 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 111.7 the Trail Blazers give up.
- Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 111.7 points.
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|4-8
|1-1
|5-7
|Trail Blazers
|5-6
|3-3
|5-6
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Lakers
|Trail Blazers
|112.8
|104.7
|17
|30
|3-2
|1-0
|4-1
|0-1
|115.9
|111.7
|21
|11
|0-2
|2-3
|2-0
|2-3
