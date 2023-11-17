The Portland Trail Blazers (3-8) are underdogs (+7.5) as they try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Moda Center. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA. The over/under in the matchup is 222.5.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -7.5 222.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' 12 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 222.5 points seven times.

Los Angeles' games this year have an average total of 228.8, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lakers' ATS record is 4-8-0 this season.

This season, Los Angeles has been favored eight times and won five of those games.

Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -300 or more once this season and won that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 7 58.3% 112.8 217.5 115.9 227.6 226.2 Trail Blazers 5 45.5% 104.7 217.5 111.7 227.6 220.3

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as away games (33.3%). It has covered two times in six games at home and two times in six games when playing on the road.

The Lakers put up 112.8 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 111.7 the Trail Blazers give up.

Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 111.7 points.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Lakers and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 4-8 1-1 5-7 Trail Blazers 5-6 3-3 5-6

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Lakers Trail Blazers 112.8 Points Scored (PG) 104.7 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 3-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 4-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-1 115.9 Points Allowed (PG) 111.7 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 0-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-3 2-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-3

