Lakers vs. Trail Blazers November 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:18 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Friday, November 17, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA.
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, SportsNet LA
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis puts up 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Lakers.
- LeBron James is averaging 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest. He's making 57.1% of his shots from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.
- D'Angelo Russell is putting up 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He is making 36.6% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- The Lakers are receiving 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Austin Reaves this year.
- The Lakers are getting 12.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Taurean Prince this season.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Shaedon Sharpe averages 19.3 points, 2.3 assists and 5.3 boards per game.
- Malcolm Brogdon averages 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown with 2.3 made treys per game.
- Deandre Ayton posts 8.3 points, 1.3 assists and 12.0 rebounds per game.
- Jerami Grant averages 15.0 points, 1.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds.
- Jabari Walker averages 9.0 points, 0.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds.
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison
|Trail Blazers
|Lakers
|105.0
|Points Avg.
|114.0
|109.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.8
|42.8%
|Field Goal %
|47.2%
|29.1%
|Three Point %
|30.2%
