On Friday, November 17, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, SportsNet LA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Lakers Games

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis puts up 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Lakers.

LeBron James is averaging 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest. He's making 57.1% of his shots from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

D'Angelo Russell is putting up 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He is making 36.6% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Lakers are receiving 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Austin Reaves this year.

The Lakers are getting 12.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Taurean Prince this season.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe averages 19.3 points, 2.3 assists and 5.3 boards per game.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown with 2.3 made treys per game.

Deandre Ayton posts 8.3 points, 1.3 assists and 12.0 rebounds per game.

Jerami Grant averages 15.0 points, 1.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

Jabari Walker averages 9.0 points, 0.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Lakers 105.0 Points Avg. 114.0 109.3 Points Allowed Avg. 114.8 42.8% Field Goal % 47.2% 29.1% Three Point % 30.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.