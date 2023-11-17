The Portland Trail Blazers (3-8) will try to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Moda Center as 7.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA

ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 112 - Trail Blazers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 7.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-1.9)

Lakers (-1.9) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.6

The Lakers have covered less often than the Trail Blazers this year, sporting an ATS record of 4-8-0, compared to the 5-6-0 mark of the Blazers.

As a 7.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 3-3 ATS record Portland puts up as a 7.5-point underdog.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 41.7% of the time this season (five out of 12), less often than Portland's games have (five out of 11).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Trail Blazers are 3-8, while the Lakers are 5-3 as moneyline favorites.

Lakers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Lakers are averaging 112.8 points per game (17th-ranked in league). They are allowing 115.9 points per contest at the other end (21st-ranked).

So far this year, Los Angeles is averaging 43.6 boards per game (18th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 45.7 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).

The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA with 25.3 dimes per contest.

Los Angeles is averaging 14.4 turnovers per game (18th-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.3 turnovers per contest (20th-ranked).

The Lakers have struggled to drain three-pointers, ranking second-worst in the league with 10.1 treys per game. They rank 22nd with a 34.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc this season.

