On Friday, November 17, 2023 at Moda Center, the Portland Trail Blazers (3-8) will be attempting to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Trail Blazers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA

ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-7.5) 223.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Lakers (-7.5) 223 -310 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Lakers have a -37 scoring differential, falling short by 3.1 points per game. They're putting up 112.8 points per game to rank 16th in the league and are giving up 115.9 per contest to rank 21st in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers' -77 scoring differential (being outscored by seven points per game) is a result of putting up 104.7 points per game (30th in NBA) while giving up 111.7 per outing (10th in league).

These two teams are scoring 217.5 points per game between them, six fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 227.6 points per game, 4.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles is 4-8-0 ATS this season.

Portland is 5-6-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Lakers Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG LeBron James 23.5 -111 23.0 Cameron Reddish 10.5 -128 3.7

Want to place a bet on a player prop for LeBron James or another Lakers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Lakers and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1800 +900 - Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.