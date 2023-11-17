The Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (0-2) go up against the San Francisco Dons (1-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hawaii Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hawaii vs. San Francisco 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Dons put up an average of 68.1 points per game last year, 8.1 more points than the 60.0 the Rainbow Wahine gave up.

When San Francisco allowed fewer than 60.3 points last season, it went 9-0.

Last year, the 60.3 points per game the Rainbow Wahine recorded were 5.2 fewer points than the Dons allowed (65.5).

Hawaii had a 6-5 record last season when putting up more than 65.5 points.

Last season, the Rainbow Wahine had a 28.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 17.8% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Dons' opponents hit.

The Dons shot at a 35.8% clip from the field last season, 6.0 percentage points less than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Rainbow Wahine averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawaii Schedule