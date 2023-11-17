The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-0) host the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-2) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TBA ET on Spectrum Sports. There is no line set for the matchup.

Hawaii vs. Niagara Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: TBA ET

TV: Spectrum Sports

Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Hawaii Betting Records & Stats

Hawaii put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Niagara (11-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 5.2% more often than Hawaii (13-16-0) last year.

Hawaii vs. Niagara Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawaii 66.9 131.9 61.8 127.7 130.0 Niagara 65 131.9 65.9 127.7 129.8

Additional Hawaii Insights & Trends

Last year, the 66.9 points per game the Rainbow Warriors averaged were only one more point than the Purple Eagles gave up (65.9).

Hawaii went 11-5 against the spread and 16-2 overall last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Hawaii vs. Niagara Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawaii 13-16-0 16-13-0 Niagara 11-11-0 12-10-0

Hawaii vs. Niagara Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hawaii Niagara 12-5 Home Record 9-4 6-4 Away Record 4-10 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.7 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.1 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

