Hawaii vs. Niagara: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-0) host the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-2) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TBA ET on Spectrum Sports. There is no line set for the matchup.
Hawaii vs. Niagara Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: TBA ET
- TV: Spectrum Sports
- Where: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Hawaii Betting Records & Stats
- Hawaii put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- Niagara (11-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 5.2% more often than Hawaii (13-16-0) last year.
Hawaii vs. Niagara Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawaii
|66.9
|131.9
|61.8
|127.7
|130.0
|Niagara
|65
|131.9
|65.9
|127.7
|129.8
Additional Hawaii Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 66.9 points per game the Rainbow Warriors averaged were only one more point than the Purple Eagles gave up (65.9).
- Hawaii went 11-5 against the spread and 16-2 overall last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.
Hawaii vs. Niagara Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawaii
|13-16-0
|16-13-0
|Niagara
|11-11-0
|12-10-0
Hawaii vs. Niagara Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Hawaii
|Niagara
|12-5
|Home Record
|9-4
|6-4
|Away Record
|4-10
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|67.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.7
|67.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.1
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-3-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
