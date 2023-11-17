Friday's contest at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has the San Francisco Dons (1-2) squaring off against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (0-2) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-60 victory, heavily favoring San Francisco.

In their last time out, the Rainbow Wahine lost 62-51 to Santa Clara on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Hawaii vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hawaii vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: San Francisco 77, Hawaii 60

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawaii Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rainbow Wahine put up 60.3 points per game last season (271st in college basketball) while giving up 60.0 per contest (69th in college basketball). They had a +9 scoring differential.

With 61.5 points per game in Big West matchups, Hawaii averaged 1.2 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (60.3 PPG).

Offensively the Rainbow Wahine performed better in home games last season, scoring 59.4 points per game, compared to 59.2 per game away from home.

Hawaii surrendered 59.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it allowed 59.0.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.