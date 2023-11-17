The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-0) take on the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-2) at TBA ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on Spectrum Sports.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hawaii vs. Niagara matchup.

Hawaii vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at TBA ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at TBA ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: Spectrum Sports

Hawaii vs. Niagara Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Hawaii vs. Niagara Betting Trends (2022-23)

Hawaii won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

A total of 16 Rainbow Warriors games last season went over the point total.

Niagara won 11 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.

A total of 12 of the Purple Eagles' games last season went over the point total.

