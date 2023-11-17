The Niagara Purple Eagles (0-2) take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It begins at TBA ET on Spectrum Sports.

Hawaii vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at TBA ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at TBA ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: Spectrum Sports

Hawaii Stats Insights

The Rainbow Warriors shot 42.9% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 43.9% the Purple Eagles allowed to opponents.

Hawaii had a 13-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Rainbow Warriors were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Purple Eagles ranked 328th.

Last year, the Rainbow Warriors scored just one more point per game (66.9) than the Purple Eagles allowed (65.9).

When Hawaii totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 16-2.

Hawaii Home & Away Comparison

Hawaii scored the same number of points at home and on the road (67.4) last year.

When playing at home, the Rainbow Warriors allowed 5.4 fewer points per game (59.7) than in away games (65.1).

At home, Hawaii sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7) than in away games (6.8). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to on the road (34.5%).

