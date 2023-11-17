Frank Vatrano and the Anaheim Ducks will play the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. Does a wager on Vatrano intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Frank Vatrano vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Vatrano has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 18:28 on the ice per game.

In six of 16 games this year, Vatrano has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Vatrano has a point in nine of 16 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In four of 16 games this season, Vatrano has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Vatrano's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 32.3% chance of Vatrano having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 45 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 16 Games 2 16 Points 1 11 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

