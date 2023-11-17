On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Florida Panthers. Is Frank Vatrano going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Vatrano stats and insights

Vatrano has scored in six of 16 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

On the power play, Vatrano has accumulated four goals and one assist.

Vatrano averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.2%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 45 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Vatrano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 1 0 1 22:01 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 3 2 1 18:28 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:36 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 17:05 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:57 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:36 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 3 3 0 16:53 Away W 7-4 10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:33 Away W 4-3 OT

Ducks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

