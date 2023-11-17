Player props can be found for Sam Reinhart and Frank Vatrano, among others, when the Florida Panthers visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Ducks vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ducks vs. Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

Vatrano's 11 goals and five assists in 16 games for Anaheim add up to 16 total points on the season.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 15 0 0 0 1 at Predators Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 vs. Sharks Nov. 12 2 1 3 5 vs. Flyers Nov. 10 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 7 0 0 0 2

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Mason McTavish has racked up 16 total points (one per game) this season. He has seven goals and nine assists.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 15 0 0 0 2 at Predators Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Nov. 12 1 0 1 4 vs. Flyers Nov. 10 0 1 1 6 vs. Penguins Nov. 7 0 0 0 4

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Ryan Strome has posted two goals on the season, adding 12 assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 15 0 0 0 1 at Predators Nov. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Sharks Nov. 12 0 2 2 2 vs. Flyers Nov. 10 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 7 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Reinhart is Florida's leading contributor with 24 points. He has 13 goals and 11 assists this season.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 16 1 0 1 1 at Sharks Nov. 14 1 1 2 3 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 12 2 2 4 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 10 0 2 2 4 at Capitals Nov. 8 1 1 2 2

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has six goals and 11 assists to total 17 points (1.1 per game).

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 16 0 1 1 3 at Sharks Nov. 14 1 1 2 4 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 12 0 0 0 6 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 10 1 1 2 5 at Capitals Nov. 8 1 1 2 1

