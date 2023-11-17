Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Panthers on November 17, 2023
Player props can be found for Sam Reinhart and Frank Vatrano, among others, when the Florida Panthers visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
Ducks vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ducks vs. Panthers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)
Vatrano's 11 goals and five assists in 16 games for Anaheim add up to 16 total points on the season.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Predators
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 12
|2
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Mason McTavish has racked up 16 total points (one per game) this season. He has seven goals and nine assists.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 12
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Ryan Strome has posted two goals on the season, adding 12 assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Predators
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Reinhart is Florida's leading contributor with 24 points. He has 13 goals and 11 assists this season.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 14
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 12
|2
|2
|4
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 10
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Capitals
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|2
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has six goals and 11 assists to total 17 points (1.1 per game).
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 14
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 10
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Capitals
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|1
