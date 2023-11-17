Ducks vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Florida Panthers (10-5-1) host the Anaheim Ducks (9-7) at Honda Center on Friday, November 17 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Panthers fell to the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in their most recent game, while the Ducks are coming off an 8-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
Ducks vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-165)
|Ducks (+140)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have been an underdog in 14 games this season, and won seven (50.0%).
- This season Anaheim has won six of its 12 games, or 50.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Ducks, based on the moneyline, is 41.7%.
- Anaheim's games this season have had over 6.5 goals seven of 15 times.
Ducks vs Panthers Additional Info
Ducks vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|50 (16th)
|Goals
|49 (18th)
|45 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|51 (17th)
|9 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (16th)
|13 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (22nd)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Anaheim went 7-3-0 versus the spread and 7-3-0 straight up.
- In its past 10 contests, Anaheim has hit the over six times.
- The Ducks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.1 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.
- During the past 10 matchups, Ducks' games have had an average of 8.4 goals, 1.3 more than their season-long average.
- The Ducks have the league's 18th-ranked scoring offense (49 total goals, 3.1 per game).
- The Ducks have conceded 3.2 goals per game, 51 total, which ranks 17th among league teams.
- Their -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
