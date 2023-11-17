The Florida Panthers (10-5-1) host the Anaheim Ducks (9-7) at Honda Center on Friday, November 17 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Panthers fell to the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in their most recent game, while the Ducks are coming off an 8-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Ducks vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-165) Ducks (+140) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have been an underdog in 14 games this season, and won seven (50.0%).

This season Anaheim has won six of its 12 games, or 50.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Ducks, based on the moneyline, is 41.7%.

Anaheim's games this season have had over 6.5 goals seven of 15 times.

Ducks vs Panthers Additional Info

Ducks vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 50 (16th) Goals 49 (18th) 45 (10th) Goals Allowed 51 (17th) 9 (23rd) Power Play Goals 11 (16th) 13 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (22nd)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Anaheim went 7-3-0 versus the spread and 7-3-0 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, Anaheim has hit the over six times.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.1 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

During the past 10 matchups, Ducks' games have had an average of 8.4 goals, 1.3 more than their season-long average.

The Ducks have the league's 18th-ranked scoring offense (49 total goals, 3.1 per game).

The Ducks have conceded 3.2 goals per game, 51 total, which ranks 17th among league teams.

Their -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

