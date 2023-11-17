Ducks vs. Panthers November 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Keep an eye on Sam Reinhart and Frank Vatrano in particular on Friday, when the Florida Panthers face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
Ducks vs. Panthers Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Panthers (-160)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSFL,BSW
Ducks Players to Watch
- Anaheim's Vatrano has recorded five assists and 11 goals in 16 games. That's good for 16 points.
- Anaheim's Mason McTavish has posted 16 total points (one per game), with seven goals and nine assists.
- This season, Anaheim's Ryan Strome has 14 points, courtesy of two goals (eighth on team) and 12 assists (first).
- In the crease, Lukas Dostal has an .893 save percentage (44th in the league), with 243 total saves, while conceding 29 goals (3.8 goals against average). He has put up a 5-3-0 record between the posts for Anaheim this season.
Panthers Players to Watch
- One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, with 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) and an average ice time of 20:57 per game.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has chipped in with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists).
- Matthew Tkachuk has scored three goals and added 14 assists in 16 games for Florida.
- In three games, Anthony Stolarz's record is 2-1-0. He has conceded eight goals (2.72 goals against average) and has recorded 65 saves.
Ducks vs. Panthers Stat Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|19th
|3.13
|Goals Scored
|3.06
|20th
|10th
|2.81
|Goals Allowed
|3.19
|14th
|4th
|33.9
|Shots
|28.4
|28th
|2nd
|27.4
|Shots Allowed
|32.7
|26th
|23rd
|17.31%
|Power Play %
|19.64%
|19th
|24th
|74.51%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.56%
|13th
