Keep an eye on Sam Reinhart and Frank Vatrano in particular on Friday, when the Florida Panthers face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Ducks vs. Panthers Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks Players to Watch

Anaheim's Vatrano has recorded five assists and 11 goals in 16 games. That's good for 16 points.

Anaheim's Mason McTavish has posted 16 total points (one per game), with seven goals and nine assists.

This season, Anaheim's Ryan Strome has 14 points, courtesy of two goals (eighth on team) and 12 assists (first).

In the crease, Lukas Dostal has an .893 save percentage (44th in the league), with 243 total saves, while conceding 29 goals (3.8 goals against average). He has put up a 5-3-0 record between the posts for Anaheim this season.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Panthers Players to Watch

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, with 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) and an average ice time of 20:57 per game.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has chipped in with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists).

Matthew Tkachuk has scored three goals and added 14 assists in 16 games for Florida.

In three games, Anthony Stolarz's record is 2-1-0. He has conceded eight goals (2.72 goals against average) and has recorded 65 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 19th 3.13 Goals Scored 3.06 20th 10th 2.81 Goals Allowed 3.19 14th 4th 33.9 Shots 28.4 28th 2nd 27.4 Shots Allowed 32.7 26th 23rd 17.31% Power Play % 19.64% 19th 24th 74.51% Penalty Kill % 80.56% 13th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.