Friday's NHL slate features a matchup between the Florida Panthers (10-5-1) and the Anaheim Ducks (9-7) at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The Panthers are -155 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Ducks (+125) in the game, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW.

Ducks vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Ducks vs. Panthers Betting Trends

In the nine times this season the Panthers have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 7-2 in those games.

The Ducks have been an underdog in 14 games this season, with seven upset wins (50.0%).

Florida has not played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

Anaheim has not played with moneyline odds of +125 or longer once this season.

Ducks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Mason McTavish 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+100) Frank Vatrano 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (-143) Adam Henrique 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-128)

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 5-5 6-4-0 6.4 3.30 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.30 2.60 6 21.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 7-3 6-4-0 6.4 3.50 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.50 3.20 10 27.0% Record as ML Favorite 6-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 6-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

