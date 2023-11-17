How to Watch the Ducks vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:12 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers and Anaheim Ducks (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will meet on Friday at Honda Center in Anaheim.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch the Panthers attempt to beat the Ducks on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Ducks vs Panthers Additional Info
|Panthers vs Ducks Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Ducks Prediction
|Panthers vs Ducks Player Props
|Panthers vs Ducks Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks allow 3.2 goals per game (51 in total), 17th in the league.
- The Ducks have 49 goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Ducks have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Ducks have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|16
|11
|5
|16
|2
|7
|33.3%
|Mason McTavish
|16
|7
|9
|16
|7
|3
|57.8%
|Ryan Strome
|15
|2
|12
|14
|8
|8
|36.5%
|Troy Terry
|16
|5
|7
|12
|12
|8
|0%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|16
|1
|9
|10
|4
|3
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 45 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in league action.
- The Panthers' 50 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|16
|13
|11
|24
|7
|6
|41.2%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|15
|6
|11
|17
|9
|15
|55.1%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|16
|3
|14
|17
|19
|7
|50%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|16
|7
|6
|13
|11
|10
|46.2%
|Evan Rodrigues
|16
|3
|10
|13
|7
|3
|40%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.