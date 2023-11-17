The Florida Panthers and Anaheim Ducks (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will meet on Friday at Honda Center in Anaheim.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the Panthers attempt to beat the Ducks on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks vs Panthers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks allow 3.2 goals per game (51 in total), 17th in the league.

The Ducks have 49 goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Ducks have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Ducks have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Frank Vatrano 16 11 5 16 2 7 33.3% Mason McTavish 16 7 9 16 7 3 57.8% Ryan Strome 15 2 12 14 8 8 36.5% Troy Terry 16 5 7 12 12 8 0% Pavel Mintyukov 16 1 9 10 4 3 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 45 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in league action.

The Panthers' 50 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players