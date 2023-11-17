Ducks vs. Panthers Injury Report Today - November 17
The Anaheim Ducks' (9-7) injury report has four players listed ahead of a Friday, November 17 game against the Florida Panthers (10-5-1) at Honda Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Chase De Leo
|C
|Out
|Knee
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Trevor Zegras
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Aaron Ekblad
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Brandon Montour
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
Ducks vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Arena: Honda Center
Ducks Season Insights
- The Ducks' 49 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 18th in the NHL.
- Anaheim has conceded 51 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -2, they are 19th in the league.
Panthers Season Insights
- Florida ranks 16th in the league with 50 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Their goal differential (+5) ranks 11th in the league.
Ducks vs. Panthers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-155)
|Ducks (+125)
|6.5
