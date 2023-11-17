The Anaheim Ducks' (9-7) injury report has four players listed ahead of a Friday, November 17 game against the Florida Panthers (10-5-1) at Honda Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Chase De Leo C Out Knee Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder

Ducks vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks' 49 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 18th in the NHL.

Anaheim has conceded 51 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -2, they are 19th in the league.

Panthers Season Insights

Florida ranks 16th in the league with 50 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Their goal differential (+5) ranks 11th in the league.

Ducks vs. Panthers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-155) Ducks (+125) 6.5

