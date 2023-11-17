D'Angelo Russell and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face off versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Russell, in his most recent action, had 28 points and five assists in a 125-110 loss to the Kings.

In this piece we'll examine Russell's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-104)

Over 16.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)

Over 2.5 (-159) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-128)

Over 5.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-192)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were 23rd in the league defensively last year, allowing 117.4 points per contest.

The Trail Blazers were the 14th-ranked team in the league last season, giving up 43.2 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers were the worst squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 27.

Allowing 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the league in that category.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 32 11 5 11 0 0 1

