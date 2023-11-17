Cameron Reddish and the Los Angeles Lakers hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Reddish, in his most recent game, had 16 points and five steals in a 125-110 loss to the Kings.

In this piece we'll examine Reddish's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Cameron Reddish Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-102)

Over 11.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-167)

Over 2.5 (-167) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-115)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Trail Blazers gave up 117.4 points per game last year, 23rd in the league.

Allowing 43.2 rebounds per game last season, the Trail Blazers were 14th in the league in that category.

The Trail Blazers were the worst team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 27.

The Trail Blazers gave up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 18th in the league in that category.

Cameron Reddish vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 38 18 7 2 1 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.