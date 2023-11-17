Cam Fowler will be on the ice when the Anaheim Ducks and Florida Panthers meet on Friday at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Fowler's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Cam Fowler vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

Fowler's plus-minus this season, in 24:03 per game on the ice, is -5.

Fowler has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 16 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Fowler has recorded a point in a game seven times this season over 16 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Fowler has an assist in six of 16 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Fowler's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Fowler has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fowler Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 45 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 16 Games 2 9 Points 0 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

