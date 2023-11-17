Will Cam Fowler Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 17?
In the upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Cam Fowler to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Fowler stats and insights
- Fowler has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.
- He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 45 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Fowler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|22:04
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|23:59
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|23:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:17
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:53
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|21:34
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|27:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|25:03
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|21:18
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|28:51
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Ducks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
