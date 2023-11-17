On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Florida Panthers. Is Brock McGinn going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McGinn 2022-23 stats and insights

In 12 of 75 games last season, McGinn scored -- but just one goal each time.

McGinn produced zero points on the power play last season.

McGinn averaged 1.1 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 13.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Panthers ranked 21st in goals against, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.

The Panthers earned three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.