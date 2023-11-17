Will Brock McGinn Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 17?
On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Florida Panthers. Is Brock McGinn going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
McGinn 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 12 of 75 games last season, McGinn scored -- but just one goal each time.
- McGinn produced zero points on the power play last season.
- McGinn averaged 1.1 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 13.2%.
Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Panthers ranked 21st in goals against, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.
- The Panthers earned three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
