Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 17?
Can we expect Benoit-Olivier Groulx finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Groulx stats and insights
- Groulx is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
- Groulx has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 45 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Groulx recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|12:17
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:52
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/19/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:19
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|W 6-3
|10/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.