Can we expect Benoit-Olivier Groulx finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Groulx stats and insights

  • Groulx is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
  • Groulx has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 45 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Groulx recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:17 Away W 3-2 OT
10/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:35 Home L 3-1
10/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:52 Away L 2-1
10/19/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 3-2
10/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 6-3
10/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 4-1

Ducks vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

