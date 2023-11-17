Austin Reaves' Los Angeles Lakers face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Reaves, in his most recent time out, had nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in a 125-110 loss to the Kings.

Below, we look at Reaves' stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-106)

Over 13.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-120)

Over 4.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-159)

Over 4.5 (-159) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Reaves's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were 23rd in the league last season, allowing 117.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers allowed 43.2 rebounds per game last year, 14th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers were last in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 27 per game.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers gave up 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last year, 18th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Austin Reaves vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 28 18 4 4 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.