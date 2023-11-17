The Los Angeles Lakers, with Anthony Davis, face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 125-110 loss versus the Kings, Davis had nine points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

In this article we will look at Davis' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-115)

Over 24.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (+100)

Over 12.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-143)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Trail Blazers conceded 117.4 points per contest last season, 23rd in the league.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers allowed 43.2 rebounds per contest last season, 14th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers were last in the league defensively last year, conceding 27 per game.

The Trail Blazers were the 18th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.5 makes per contest.

Anthony Davis vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 41 30 13 6 0 3 0

