Alex Killorn will be in action when the Anaheim Ducks and Florida Panthers face off on Friday at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Killorn are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Alex Killorn vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Killorn Season Stats Insights

Killorn has averaged 17:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Killorn has yet to score a goal this season through six games played.

Killorn has recorded at least one point once this season, and had multiple points in that game (through six games played).

In one of six games this year, Killorn has an assist, and he recorded multiple assists in that game.

Killorn's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

Killorn has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Killorn Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 45 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 6 Games 4 2 Points 1 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

