Will Alex Killorn Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 17?
Can we anticipate Alex Killorn lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks play the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Killorn stats and insights
- Killorn is yet to score through six games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
- Killorn has picked up one assist on the power play.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 45 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
