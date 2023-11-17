The Anaheim Ducks, with Adam Henrique, are in action Friday against the Florida Panthers at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Henrique's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Adam Henrique vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Henrique Season Stats Insights

Henrique has averaged 14:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Henrique has a goal in three of 15 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In seven of 15 games this season, Henrique has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In five of 15 games this season, Henrique has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Henrique's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

There is a 30.8% chance of Henrique having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Henrique Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 45 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 15 Games 2 8 Points 1 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

