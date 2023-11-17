Will Adam Henrique Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 17?
When the Anaheim Ducks take on the Florida Panthers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Adam Henrique find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Henrique stats and insights
- In three of 15 games this season, Henrique has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 45 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Henrique recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|13:30
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|20:03
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|16:39
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|16:25
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|15:24
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:00
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Ducks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
