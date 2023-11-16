Should you wager on Vladislav Gavrikov to light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings and the Florida Panthers meet up on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vladislav Gavrikov score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gavrikov stats and insights

In two of 14 games this season, Gavrikov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Gavrikov has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gavrikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:43 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:33 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:19 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:54 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:27 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:55 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:09 Away W 5-4 10/24/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 23:26 Home W 6-3 10/21/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:34 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.