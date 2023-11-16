Trevor Moore will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Los Angeles Kings face the Florida Panthers at Crypto.com Arena. Prop bets for Moore are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Trevor Moore vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Moore Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Moore has averaged 16:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Moore has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 14 games played, including multiple goals once.

Moore has recorded a point in a game nine times this season over 14 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Moore has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 14 games played.

Moore's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Moore going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Moore Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 43 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 14 Games 1 12 Points 2 7 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

