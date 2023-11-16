For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Los Angeles Kings and the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Trevor Moore a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Moore stats and insights

  • In six of 14 games this season, Moore has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Moore's shooting percentage is 17.9%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Moore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:57 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 16:28 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 1 0 1 14:21 Away W 3-2
10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:45 Away W 4-1
10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:11 Away W 5-4
10/24/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:27 Home W 6-3
10/21/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.