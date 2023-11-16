Will Trevor Moore Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 16?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Los Angeles Kings and the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Trevor Moore a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Moore stats and insights
- In six of 14 games this season, Moore has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- Moore's shooting percentage is 17.9%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Moore recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|15:57
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|16:28
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|14:21
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|17:45
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|18:11
|Away
|W 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|14:27
|Home
|W 6-3
|10/21/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Home
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.