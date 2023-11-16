Quinton Byfield and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Florida Panthers at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, at Crypto.com Arena. If you're considering a bet on Byfield against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Quinton Byfield vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Byfield Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Byfield has averaged 14:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

In two of 14 games this season, Byfield has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Byfield has a point in nine games this year (out of 14), including multiple points three times.

Byfield has an assist in eight of 14 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Byfield hits the over on his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Byfield has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Byfield Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 43 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 14 Games 2 13 Points 1 2 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

