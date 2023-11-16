Pierre-Luc Dubois will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Florida Panthers play on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena, starting at 10:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Dubois against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Dubois Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Dubois has averaged 16:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

In three of 14 games this year, Dubois has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Dubois has a point in seven of 14 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Dubois has an assist in four of 14 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Dubois' implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Dubois going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dubois Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 14 Games 2 8 Points 3 4 Goals 0 4 Assists 3

