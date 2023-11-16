Will Pierre-Luc Dubois light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings square off against the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pierre-Luc Dubois score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dubois stats and insights

Dubois has scored in three of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Dubois has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dubois recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:24 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:34 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:15 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:06 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:32 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:49 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:49 Away W 5-4 10/24/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:26 Home W 6-3 10/21/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:11 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.