Phillip Danault will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Florida Panthers play at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Looking to wager on Danault's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Phillip Danault vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Danault Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Danault has averaged 17:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Danault has a goal in three of 14 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Danault has registered a point in a game six times this season out of 14 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Danault has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

Danault has an implied probability of 53.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Danault going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Danault Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 43 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 14 Games 2 8 Points 2 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.