For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Phillip Danault a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Phillip Danault score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Danault stats and insights

In three of 14 games this season, Danault has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

He has an 8.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Danault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:47 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:42 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:48 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 17:57 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:55 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:27 Away W 5-4 10/24/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 6-3 10/21/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:20 Home L 4-2

Kings vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

