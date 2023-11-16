In the upcoming matchup versus the Florida Panthers, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Mikey Anderson to light the lamp for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikey Anderson score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Anderson has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:01 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:57 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:58 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:46 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:50 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:22 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:45 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 19:09 Away W 5-4 10/24/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:16 Home W 6-3 10/21/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:15 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.