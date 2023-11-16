Player prop bet odds for Adrian Kempe, Sam Reinhart and others are available when the Los Angeles Kings host the Florida Panthers at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Kempe, who has scored 16 points in 14 games (seven goals and nine assists).

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Nov. 11 1 0 1 3 vs. Penguins Nov. 9 1 0 1 8 at Golden Knights Nov. 8 1 1 2 6 at Flyers Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 at Senators Nov. 2 0 2 2 7

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Kevin Fiala has two goals and 12 assists to total 14 points (one per game).

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Nov. 11 0 0 0 5 vs. Penguins Nov. 9 1 0 1 1 at Golden Knights Nov. 8 0 1 1 0 at Flyers Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 at Senators Nov. 2 0 0 0 3

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Anze Kopitar's season total of 14 points has come from seven goals and seven assists.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 at Golden Knights Nov. 8 1 1 2 5 at Flyers Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 at Senators Nov. 2 1 0 1 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Reinhart's 12 goals and 11 assists in 15 games for Florida add up to 23 total points on the season.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 14 1 1 2 3 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 12 2 2 4 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 10 0 2 2 4 at Capitals Nov. 8 1 1 2 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 0 2 2 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Matthew Tkachuk has totaled 17 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has three goals and 14 assists.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 14 0 2 2 4 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 12 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 10 1 1 2 2 at Capitals Nov. 8 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 0 1 1 7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.