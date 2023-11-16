The Los Angeles Kings (8-3-3) host the Florida Panthers (10-4-1, winners of five in a row) at Crypto.com Arena. The game on Thursday, November 16 starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW.

Kings vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-130) Panthers (+105) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have won four of their six games when favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

Los Angeles has gone 3-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Kings have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

In seven of 14 matches this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Kings vs Panthers Additional Info

Kings vs. Panthers Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 56 (2nd) Goals 49 (17th) 40 (9th) Goals Allowed 43 (10th) 11 (14th) Power Play Goals 9 (22nd) 6 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (17th)

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 6-2-2 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Los Angeles hit the over five times.

The Kings' past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Kings have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Kings' 56 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Kings are ranked ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 40 total goals (2.9 per game).

The squad has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +16 this season.

