The Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Fiala and the Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk are two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads meet on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena.

Kings vs. Panthers Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Los Angeles, Adrian Kempe has 16 points in 14 games (seven goals, nine assists).

Fiala has picked up 14 points (one per game), scoring two goals and adding 12 assists.

Anze Kopitar has 14 points for Los Angeles, via seven goals and seven assists.

In four games, Pheonix Copley's record is 1-0-2. He has conceded 15 goals (4.58 goals against average) and has made 57 saves.

Panthers Players to Watch

Sam Reinhart's 12 goals and 11 assists in 15 games give him 23 points on the season.

With 17 total points (1.1 per game), including three goals and 14 assists through 15 games, Tkachuk is key for Florida's offense.

This season, Aleksander Barkov Jr. has six goals and 10 assists for Los Angeles.

In the crease, Anthony Stolarz has a record of 2-1-0 in three games this season, conceding 8 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 65 saves and an .890 save percentage, 48th in the league.

Kings vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 4 Goals Scored 3.27 17th 9th 2.86 Goals Allowed 2.87 10th 6th 33.2 Shots 34.1 3rd 4th 27.5 Shots Allowed 27.4 2nd 20th 18.64% Power Play % 19.15% 19th 5th 87.23% Penalty Kill % 75.51% 22nd

