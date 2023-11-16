The Los Angeles Kings (8-3-3) host the Florida Panthers (10-4-1, winners of five in a row) at Crypto.com Arena. The contest on Thursday, November 16 starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Kings have put up a 6-2-2 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 37 total goals (eight power-play goals on 42 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 19.0%) while giving up 26 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Kings vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final result of Kings 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-135)

Kings (-135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs Panthers Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings are -3-3 in overtime matchups on their way to an 8-3-3 overall record.

Los Angeles has five points (2-0-1) in the three games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Los Angeles has lost all three games this season when it scored two goals.

The Kings have scored at least three goals in 11 games (8-0-3, 19 points).

In the seven games when Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 6-1-0 record (12 points).

In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 5-2-3 (13 points).

The Kings' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Kings finished 3-1-0 in those contests (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 4 Goals Scored 3.27 17th 9th 2.86 Goals Allowed 2.87 10th 6th 33.2 Shots 34.1 3rd 4th 27.5 Shots Allowed 27.4 2nd 20th 18.64% Power Play % 19.15% 19th 5th 87.23% Penalty Kill % 75.51% 22nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Kings vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.