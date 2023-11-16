The Los Angeles Kings (8-3-3) host the Florida Panthers (10-4-1, winners of five in a row) at Crypto.com Arena. The contest on Thursday, November 16 starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW.

The Kings have put up a 6-2-2 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 37 total goals (eight power-play goals on 42 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 19.0%) while giving up 26 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Kings vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final result of Kings 4, Panthers 2.

  • Moneyline Pick: Kings (-135)
  • Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
  • Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Panthers Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

  • The Kings are -3-3 in overtime matchups on their way to an 8-3-3 overall record.
  • Los Angeles has five points (2-0-1) in the three games it has played that were decided by one goal.
  • Los Angeles has lost all three games this season when it scored two goals.
  • The Kings have scored at least three goals in 11 games (8-0-3, 19 points).
  • In the seven games when Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 6-1-0 record (12 points).
  • In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 5-2-3 (13 points).
  • The Kings' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Kings finished 3-1-0 in those contests (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank
2nd 4 Goals Scored 3.27 17th
9th 2.86 Goals Allowed 2.87 10th
6th 33.2 Shots 34.1 3rd
4th 27.5 Shots Allowed 27.4 2nd
20th 18.64% Power Play % 19.15% 19th
5th 87.23% Penalty Kill % 75.51% 22nd

Kings vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

