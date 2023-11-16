Kings vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 16
The Los Angeles Kings (8-3-3) host the Florida Panthers (10-4-1, winners of five in a row) at Crypto.com Arena. The contest on Thursday, November 16 starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW.
The Kings have put up a 6-2-2 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 37 total goals (eight power-play goals on 42 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 19.0%) while giving up 26 goals to their opponents.
Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.
Kings vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final result of Kings 4, Panthers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-135)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Panthers Additional Info
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings are -3-3 in overtime matchups on their way to an 8-3-3 overall record.
- Los Angeles has five points (2-0-1) in the three games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- Los Angeles has lost all three games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Kings have scored at least three goals in 11 games (8-0-3, 19 points).
- In the seven games when Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 6-1-0 record (12 points).
- In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 5-2-3 (13 points).
- The Kings' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Kings finished 3-1-0 in those contests (six points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|2nd
|4
|Goals Scored
|3.27
|17th
|9th
|2.86
|Goals Allowed
|2.87
|10th
|6th
|33.2
|Shots
|34.1
|3rd
|4th
|27.5
|Shots Allowed
|27.4
|2nd
|20th
|18.64%
|Power Play %
|19.15%
|19th
|5th
|87.23%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.51%
|22nd
Kings vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
