The Los Angeles Kings (8-3-3) are favorites when they host the Florida Panthers (10-4-1) on Thursday, November 16 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW. The Kings are -135 on the moneyline to win, while the Panthers have +110 moneyline odds.

Kings vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kings vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Kings vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in nine of 15 games this season.

The Kings have won 66.7% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (4-2).

This season the Panthers have three wins in the six games in which they've been an underdog.

Los Angeles is 3-1 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Florida has five games this season playing as an underdog by +110 or longer, and is 2-3 in those contests.

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 4-6 5-5-0 6.3 3.7 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.7 2.6 8 19.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 5-5 6-4-0 6.4 3.5 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.5 2.5 7 25.9% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 7-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

