How to Watch the Kings vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:19 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (8-3-3) host the Florida Panthers (10-4-1) -- who've won five straight -- on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.
Watch ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW to see the match unfold as the Kings and Panthers take the ice.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have conceded 40 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Kings' 56 total goals (four per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Kings have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|14
|7
|9
|16
|1
|5
|100%
|Anze Kopitar
|14
|7
|7
|14
|4
|6
|56%
|Kevin Fiala
|14
|2
|12
|14
|8
|6
|28.6%
|Quinton Byfield
|14
|2
|11
|13
|1
|6
|35.7%
|Trevor Moore
|14
|7
|5
|12
|5
|7
|21.4%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers give up 2.9 goals per game (43 in total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.
- With 49 goals (3.3 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's 17th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|15
|12
|11
|23
|7
|6
|44.1%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|15
|3
|14
|17
|19
|7
|50%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|14
|6
|10
|16
|9
|14
|56.1%
|Evan Rodrigues
|15
|3
|10
|13
|7
|3
|40%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|15
|7
|5
|12
|11
|10
|41.7%
