The Los Angeles Kings (8-3-3) host the Florida Panthers (10-4-1) -- who've won five straight -- on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs Panthers Additional Info

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have conceded 40 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Kings' 56 total goals (four per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Kings have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Adrian Kempe 14 7 9 16 1 5 100% Anze Kopitar 14 7 7 14 4 6 56% Kevin Fiala 14 2 12 14 8 6 28.6% Quinton Byfield 14 2 11 13 1 6 35.7% Trevor Moore 14 7 5 12 5 7 21.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers give up 2.9 goals per game (43 in total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

With 49 goals (3.3 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's 17th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players