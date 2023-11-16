As they get ready to square off against the Florida Panthers (10-4-1) on Thursday, November 16 at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings (8-3-3) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Lower Body

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder

Kings vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 56 total goals (four per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

It has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +16.

Panthers Season Insights

With 49 goals (3.3 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.

Florida concedes 2.9 goals per game (43 total), the 10th-fewest in the league.

With a goal differential of +6, they are eighth-best in the league.

Kings vs. Panthers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-135) Panthers (+110) 6.5

