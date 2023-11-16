Kings vs. Panthers Injury Report Today - November 16
As they get ready to square off against the Florida Panthers (10-4-1) on Thursday, November 16 at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings (8-3-3) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Viktor Arvidsson
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Aaron Ekblad
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Brandon Montour
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
Kings vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings' 56 total goals (four per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- It has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +16.
Panthers Season Insights
- With 49 goals (3.3 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.
- Florida concedes 2.9 goals per game (43 total), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- With a goal differential of +6, they are eighth-best in the league.
Kings vs. Panthers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-135)
|Panthers (+110)
|6.5
