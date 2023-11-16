Kevin Fiala and the Los Angeles Kings will play the Florida Panthers at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, at Crypto.com Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Fiala against the Panthers, we have lots of info to help.

Kevin Fiala vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

Fiala's plus-minus this season, in 17:34 per game on the ice, is -5.

In two of 14 games this year, Fiala has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Fiala has a point in 10 of 14 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Fiala has an assist in nine of 14 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Fiala goes over his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Fiala going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Fiala Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 14 Games 2 14 Points 1 2 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

