For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Kevin Fiala a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Fiala stats and insights

In two of 14 games this season, Fiala has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.

He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Fiala averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.7%.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 43 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Fiala recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:02 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 17:08 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:01 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:40 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:08 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:21 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 18:15 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:55 Away W 5-4 10/24/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 16:28 Home W 6-3 10/21/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:02 Home L 4-2

Kings vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

