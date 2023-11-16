Will Kevin Fiala Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 16?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Kevin Fiala a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Fiala stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Fiala has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.
- He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Fiala averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.7%.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 43 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Fiala recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|17:08
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|16:01
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|18:21
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|18:15
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|17:55
|Away
|W 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|16:28
|Home
|W 6-3
|10/21/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|22:02
|Home
|L 4-2
Kings vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
