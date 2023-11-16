Should you bet on Jordan Spence to find the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings and the Florida Panthers go head to head on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Jordan Spence score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Spence stats and insights

  • Spence is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
  • Spence has picked up one assist on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Spence recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:07 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 16:08 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 15:37 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:34 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:19 Away W 3-2
10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 12:22 Away W 4-1
10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:18 Home L 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 12:51 Away W 5-4
10/24/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 6-3
10/21/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:04 Home L 4-2

Kings vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

