Will Jaret Anderson-Dolan Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 16?
The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Jaret Anderson-Dolan find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jaret Anderson-Dolan score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Anderson-Dolan 2022-23 stats and insights
- Anderson-Dolan scored in six of 46 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- Anderson-Dolan picked up one assist on the power play.
- Anderson-Dolan's shooting percentage last season was 13.0%. He averaged 0.7 shots per game.
Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Panthers gave up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.
- The Panthers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
Anderson-Dolan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|10/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|6:51
|Home
|L 6-5 SO
Kings vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
