The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Jaret Anderson-Dolan find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jaret Anderson-Dolan score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson-Dolan 2022-23 stats and insights

Anderson-Dolan scored in six of 46 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

Anderson-Dolan picked up one assist on the power play.

Anderson-Dolan's shooting percentage last season was 13.0%. He averaged 0.7 shots per game.

Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Panthers gave up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.

The Panthers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Anderson-Dolan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 10/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 6:51 Home L 6-5 SO

Kings vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

